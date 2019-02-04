All You Need to Know for Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the capital improvement board has already approved some parts of the downtown terre haute convention center project. city council members are expected to vote on closing 8th street soon. there's a second piece of legislation to turn some one way streets into a two-way streets. news 10's abby kirk is live in downtown terre haute to explain what this all means for drivers. abby? terre haute city councilman todd nation will present his ideas about some traffic changes to downtown terre haute later today. nation wants to open cherry street - between third and ninth - to two-way traffic. he also wants to change 8th and 9th streets. this would affect traffic between hulman street and maple avenue. nation will present his idea during a planning, zoning and improvements committee meeting. that's happening at 1 this afternoon. the next city council meeting is this thursday. that is when the council should vote to close a portion of eighth street in order to build the convention center. news 10 will be there at both meetings.

////

funeral arrangements for long-time educator mick newport will take place later this week. visitation for newport will be held on friday at callahan and hughes funeral home from 4 to 8 pm. funeral services will be held saturday morning at 11 at saint margaret mary catholic church. burial will follow at highland lawn cemetery. in lieu of flowers... his family is requesting donations be made to the vigo county schools backpack program.

/// an autopsy is scheduled this morning on a woman who died inside the sullivan county jail. investigators say the 46-year-old suffered a medical emergency. she died saturday night about an hour after she arrived at sullivan county community hospital. according to indiana state police... city police took the woman into custody early saturday morning for driving while intoxicated. her name has not been released. ////

in southern indiana... a man is dead after falling through the ice while fishing. it happened friday night near cannelburg, indiana. roger williams was recovered from the water. indiana conservation officers recommend at least 4-inches of clear ice before walking on it. they say you need at least five to six inches to operate o-r-v's or snowmobiles on the ice.

///

investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a sunday morning fire. it happened along "south branch place" in west terre haute. a home and nearby garage were destroyed. the sugar creek fire chief says the fire happened just before 8:30 yesterday morning.

///

layoffs start today for about 4000 general motors workers. the car company first announced the reduction back in november. it also will close four u-s plants and one in canada. g-m wants to reduce costs so it can free up 6 billion dollars it can invest in new car technology. this includes electric and self-driving vehicles.

///

when the cold weather returns... a brazil woman wants to make sure you stay warm. anyone in need of hats... gloves... or blankets can find them here. this is along "east national avenue"... near a salon in brazil. those behind this blessing tree say they simply want to make sure everyone makes it through the winter.