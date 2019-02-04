Clear
Rain moves in, still windy. High: 60°

A cold front drifting into the area will bring increasing chances for rain for your Monday.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 6:18 AM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 6:25 AM

Monday: Rain moves in, still windy. High: 60°

Monday Night: Cloudy, cooler; some rain still possible. Low: 31°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cooler. A spotty shower possible. High: 45°

Detailed Forecast: A cold front drifting into the area will bring increasing chances for rain for your Monday. While the impact looks to happen this afternoon, a few showers could easily break out earlier in the day. Despite the cold front, a little burst of heat will send temperatures close to 60°. Average day time highs for this time of the year should still be living right near 39° so we're definitely in a warmer than usual period. With the exception of Tuesday and Friday, temperatures will continue to hover on the mild side. However, with each mild day, chances for rain will be present.

