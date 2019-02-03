Sunday Night Weather Update

Clear

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 12:24 AM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 12:24 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp

tonight clouds will become widespread throughout the area and temperatures will drop very slowly. nighttime lows will fall to the upper 40's so it will feel mild outside through the night. tomorrow temperatures will rise quickly to the lower 60's. rain will move in through the day and windy conditions will take over. tomorrow night cloudy skies and cooler conditions will move in and temperatures will drop back to normal levels with lows around the upper 20's.
Terre Haute
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 42°
Rain moves in tomorrow, warmer air continues.
