Speech to Text for Men make NFL history

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to keep facebook secure. two men made history tonight during super bowl"53".. and while they were on the field... they were not playing football. this was the first time two male cheerleaders made a super bowl appearance. news 10's jordan kudisch has more from a local cheer team and explains why this is an important accomplishment. it's new for you tonight at 10. < quinton peron and napoleon jinnies are not only the first male dancers in the nfl.. but also the first to perform at the super bowl. i sat down with the captain of the indiana state university dance team to learn more. sarah ewigleben is the captain of isu's dance team. she has been dancing since she was two years old. "i've been dancing constantly my whole life..i've been training to get to this point and it hasn't stopped there." she knows first hand how hard it is to get to a certain level in the dance world. that's why she understands how tough it is for these male cheerleaders. "i'm sure they've probably had to go through a lot more just to get to that point...especially since it's the first time male's being on the team they probably had to go even further, extra steps." isu's dance team does not have a single male member. that's why this performance sets the stage for future dancers. "most people again do not consider men to be dancers. dancing is more of a feminine sport and you have to be petite, slim girl to be able to do those leaps and turns..however men can do it just the same." ewigleben says this change might be what the dance world needed. now...it's important those dancers stick to the routine and make their mark. "pretty much have all the viewers of the super bowl..spot light right on them because they're going to be a. interested and b. want to see if they can actually do it. " ewigleben says she envies these male dancers and others performing during the big game. "i would definitely be performing at the super bowl right now if i could." ewibleben says she hopes this breakthrough encourages more men to perform in the future. back to you.> still ahead on news 10... an interesting sight in one wabash valley community is raising eyebrows... and smiles. we'll take you there to explain. and... a few good neighbors want everyone to make it through the winter. how they are offering to help. you're watching news 10... coverage you can count on. on. you can count coverage 10... watching news you're to help. are offering how they winter. through the to make it want everyone neighbors a few good and... explain. you there to we'll take and smiles. eyebrows... raising community is wabash valley sight in one interesting an on news 10... still ahead you.> back to future. back to you.> still ahead still