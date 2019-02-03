Speech to Text for Funeral arrangements for Mick Newport

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hall. a community continues to mourn a leader in education. former vigo county principal and school administrator mick newport died last week. we have continuing coverage of his passing with new information about upcoming funeral arrangements. a memorial visitation is set for this friday at callahan and hughes funeral home. that will be from 4 to 8pm. services are planned for saturday morning at 11 at saint margaret mary catholic church. the burial will follow at highland lawn cemetery. those who knew newport say he was an exceptional leader and great man. in lieu of flowers... his family is requesting donations be made to the vigo county schools