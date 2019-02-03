Speech to Text for Death investigation involving Sullivan County Jail

a woman is a woman is a woman is dead after a medical episode inside a wabash valley jail. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 on my fox 10. indiana state police is leading the investigation out of sullivan county. according to investigators... the 46-year-old woman suffered a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital. she died saturday night about an hour after she got to the sullivan county community hospital. according to i-s-p... city police took the woman into custody early saturday morning for driving while intoxicated. her name is not yet being released. an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow morning. investigators say they do not expect