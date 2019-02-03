Clear

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Warmer with rain moving in tomorrow

Posted: Feb. 3, 2019 10:43 AM
Updated: Feb. 3, 2019 10:43 AM
Posted By: Chris Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and storm team 10's chris chris adlibs about today's weather live shot. today we'll start off with fog again, but expect the fog to lift by mid morning giving way to sunshine. warmer and drier today with a high of 58. tonight mostly cloudy and breezy with a mild overnight low of 48. tomorrow rain moves back in, and it will be windy. wind gusts as high as 25 miles an hour. warmer though with a high of 60.
Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Warmer today with rain tomorrow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

