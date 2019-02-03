Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and storm team 10's chris chris adlibs about today's weather live shot. today we'll start off with fog again, but expect the fog to lift by mid morning giving way to sunshine. warmer and drier today with a high of 58. tonight mostly cloudy and breezy with a mild overnight low of 48. tomorrow rain moves back in, and it will be windy. wind gusts as high as 25 miles an hour. warmer though with a high of 60. today we'll start off with fog again, but expect the fog to lift by mid morning giving way to sunshine. warmer and drier today with a high of 58. tonight mostly cloudy and breezy with a mild overnight low of 48. tomorrow rain moves back in, and it will be windy. wind gusts as high as 25 miles an hour. warmer though with a high of 60. today we'll start off with fog again, but expect the fog to lift by mid morning giving way to sunshine. warmer and drier today with a high of 58. tonight mostly cloudy and breezy with a mild overnight low of 48. tomorrow rain moves back in, and it will be windy. wind gusts as high as 25 miles an hour. warmer though with a high of 60. today we'll start off with fog again, but expect the fog to lift by mid morning giving way to sunshine. warmer and drier today with a high of 58. tonight mostly cloudy and breezy with a mild overnight low of 48. tomorrow rain moves back in, and it will be windy. wind gusts as high as 25 miles an hour. warmer though with a high of 60. today we'll start off with fog again, but expect the fog to lift by mid morning giving way to sunshine. warmer and drier today with a high of 58. tonight mostly cloudy and breezy with a mild overnight low of 48. tomorrow rain moves back in, and it will be windy. wind gusts as high as 25 miles an hour. warmer though with a high of 60.