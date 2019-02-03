Speech to Text for Mother-Son Night at THCM

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

his birthday special. wabash valley boys put their investigative skills to the test tonight while also spending some quality time with the leading ladies in their lives. the terre haute children's museum hosted a mother-son night with a spy theme. the teams were outfitted with spy gadgets before they solved a case. families also danced and explored the museum. "it's so great just to spend time with our sons we get busy as moms and to have an event that you can attend with your son and enjoy activites and experiments and solve some mysteries and save the world together." you can always keep up with events at the children's museum by visiting it's facebook page or