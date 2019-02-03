Speech to Text for Special party planned for six-year-old boy

birthday birthday parties are supposed to be a fun time with your friends... but -- one wabash valley kid didn't spend his birthday that way. luckily... the community is trying to make the situation better. landon lives with autism and just turned six years old. when he invited his classmates to his party... no one showed up. that's when his mom turned to social media and her post went viral. tonight mosiac of terre haute threw him a huge birthday bash! "it's amazing i love it and it's like i can't believe how much love and caring for a little boy." the agency little boy." the agency beind the party -- mosaic -- is a faith-based organization serving people with intellectual disabilities. news-bom says she and landon are so grateful for everyone who came together