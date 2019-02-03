Speech to Text for Swimming sectionals

plainfield 44-40.. high school swimming sectionals going down at the vigo county aquatic center.. a lot of events going on at this one.. we're gonna take a look at the 100 meter freestyle.. terre haute south's apsara sakbun pulls away from the competition and wins the sectional title in the event.. she set a new school record for the braves in the 100 free.. terre haute south finishes 4th in the sectional.. terre