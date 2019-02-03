Speech to Text for Soup Bowl Benefit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

making a making a difference one bowl of soup at a time. that's what hundreds of people did tonight with catholic charities. tonight was the 9th annual soup bowl benefit. it's a time when catholic charities of terre haute raises money and awareness of hunger in the community. organizers say one in 7 people in terre haute are at risk for being food insecure. 1 in 5 of those people are children. they say that's why this event so important. "everybody who helps us out get it and that's the neat part aboout this event is people understand the need and they're willing to do something to help." all the help." all the money raised tonight will be used to buy food for those who are food insecure. buell says each ticket sold