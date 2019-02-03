Speech to Text for Vigo County Boys Hoops

a special saturday version of in the paint.. **but before all that.. some boys teams in action.. west vigo hosting parke heritage.. **late 4th quarter.. west vigo's kaleb hannahs cuts into the paint.. he gets the shot to fall.. that puts the vikings up 4 late.. **parke heritage with the answer though.. jack gooch.. three ball corner pocket.. that makes it a one point game.. **west vigo trying to close it out.. zion stephens with a clean take to the rim.. and that would seal it.. the vikings mount a 4th quarter comeback.. they win 57-50 over parke heritage. **terre haute south **terre haute south looking to snap a seven game losing streak as they host the plainfield quakers.. **1st quarter. this is cordell hanes.. he dribbles past two defenders.. throws up the floater over another on and gets the friendy bounce for a terre haute south bucket.. **next trip down the floor.. haynes again.. this time with some nice footwork.. he creates some seperation for the step back jumper.. the braves trailing by three early **later in the 1st.. dillon kinnett gets the ball at the wing.. sees daylight.. and explodes to the rim for the lay in.. braves within one **haynes unstoppable early in this one as he buries this three right in front of the planfield bench haynes goes for 16 in the game.. but the braves come up short in this one 57-44.. terre haute south has now lost seven straight games.. **uptown.. terre haute north playing host to the martinsville artesians... **1st quarter.. cayman hayes gets the ball at the wing.. he drives into the paint and hits the pull up jumper.. **then.. later in the period.. michael dunagan gets it up top.. he drives.. fakes the pass.. and lays it in off the glass.. that extends north's early lead **later.. dunagan on the assist-end this time as he alley-oops aaron tompkins for the finish at the rim.. **then.. final minute of the 1st.. braden edington goes full send on the three ball from the wing.. count it.. **terre haute north holds off a late comeback attempt in the 4th quarter.. patriots go on