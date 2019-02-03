Speech to Text for Indiana State falls to Drake

good good evening.. after two straight losses in the missouri valley.. indiana state basketball is looking to avoid slipping further behind in the conference standings.. **sycamores hosting drake this afternoon at hulman center.. **late 2nd half.. jordan barnes dishes it over to tyreke key.. this kid has emerged as the top option for i-s-u.. he makes a nice move to finish at the rim.. that gives indiana state a one-point lead.. **then.. good awareness from cooper neese.. he feeds it to bronson kessinger.. who does his work in the low block and gets the hoop.. that puts indiana state up 3.. **but back fight the bulldogs.. brady ellingson with a nice move of his own to get the clean look.. he puts drake back in the lead late.. **indiana state down two possessions.. jordan barnes brings it up and drills the pull up triple.. that's his signature shot.. **sycamores need a stop.. but drake escapes the press.. nick mcglynn throws down the dunk to seal the game.. drake wins 68-62.. indiana state not in a good place right now.. sycamores 3-7 in the valley and have lost three straight. < these guys are hurting. that's not a good feeling. and to be sitting where we're at is not a good feeling. but all you can do is fight. you're in the ring with somebody and he's getting you and he's backing you against the ropes, the only options are to go down or keep fighting. and we're going to keep fighting.>