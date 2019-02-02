Clear

South Knox, North Central and North Vermillion win

Sports 10 highlights from girls sectionals.

Posted: Feb. 3, 2019 12:05 AM
Updated: Feb. 3, 2019 12:05 AM
Posted By: Casey Miller

welcome welcome back.. coaches always say that beating a team twice in a season is never easy.. and that's what linton would have to do tonight.. the 2-a seventh ranked miners beat south knox by five during the regular season.. **tonight the two teams meeting in the sectional championship at north knox.... **third quarter.. nice passing by south knox.. hannah ivers with the layup.. she led the spartans with 17 points.. **how about the gutty performance from linton's vanessa shafford.. she has a injured foot.. but that's no problem.. she hits the shot even though she can barely run.. **later.. mallory frye with the great back door pass to aubrey burgess.. linton trails by one with less than six minutes to go in the game... **and just seconds later.. mykayla couchenour would hit the biggest shot of the game.. this three pushes the south knox lead out to four and linton would never get any closer.. south knox pulls off the upset, 47-36.. the spartans are sectional champs.. with linton and north konx in the sectional few gave south knox a chance this week.. and that's why this sectional title is extra special.. <<we definitely knew we were the underdogs going in. that made us want it even more. a lot of our fans said we had nothing to lose. i believe that, they had a lot to lose. i told girls they aren't going to focus on us. this is great, we get to play the underdog. told girls you're better than they're giving you credit for.>> **at bloomfield.. the host cardinals taking on north central.. the t-birds looking for their first sectional title since 2002.. **early on.. north central in transition.. halfcourt pass to jocelyn cox.. she's blocked on the first one but sticks with to get the t-birds on the board with a putback.. **for the cardinals..kylee shelton picks up right where she left off last night with this 2 point bomb for bloomfield.. **then.. later in the first, t-birds lose track of shelton again and she makes them pay.. kylee shelton with the triple.. the cardinals adding to their lead.. **but north central can do that too.. averi davidson responds in kind on the other end.. it's north central who comes away with this one.. a big win for the t-birds.. they down bloomfield 44-39.. that's north central's first sectional title in a looong time.. last time they won was 2002. **at north vermillion.. the host falcons trying to regain that championship feeling.. north vee facing attica.. **2nd half.. mackenzie crowder gives it up here.. but she'll take it right back.. the falcon star hits it from downtown.. falcons out in front.. **later.. it's the same story.. crowder gives it to a teammate.. rylee dowers gonna get the assist on another crowder three ball.. north vermillion gets revenge from a regular season loss.. the falcons defeat the ramblers 53-43.. north vermillion sectional champions again.. first time since
