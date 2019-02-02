Speech to Text for Lincoln, Northview and Loogootee sectionals

good good evening.. a year ago.. the northview a year ago.. the northview knights just had to watch as owen valley claimed the sectional championship and advanced on to regionals.. but tonight.. the final contest of the sectional pits the knights against the defending champion patriots.. **this championship game going down on northview's home floor.. **and the knights feeling the advantage early.. jenny lundy.. known for her post play.. she hits a three ball.. who knew that shot was in her arsenal??? knights up big.. 20-4 in the 2nd quarter.. **it didn't matter what the patriots tried.. later.. lundy triple teamed underneath and she invites the contact and makes the bucket.. her knights up 13 at the half.. **owen valley made a run.. but northview shuts the door.. makayla sparks for three ball.. count it.. **next possession.. haley richey.. triple from the corner.. it's good.. **next possession.. aliyah owens.. same spot.. she hits the three.. northview scores nine straight points.. a big run wins the ball game.. knights claim the sectional title.. 65-48 over owen valley.. << .....hopefully we can keep it going here next weekend.>> **three 3a sectional final at vincennes lincoln had the host alices against princeton.... **alison hein drives to the baseline and gets the frinedly bounce on the jumper.. vincennes lincoln up early.. **then.. alices go inside.. maycee lange banks in two over the defender.. lange had 12 in the contest.. **the one player you can't leave open when you face vincennes is darrian carmen or she'll do this too you.. three of her 16... **then alanna greene buries another three for vincennes lincoln.. the alices take this 46-32.. for the first time since the 80's, vincennes lincoln has won four straight sectional titles.. big matchup down at the loogootee sectional between a couple of class a favorites.. 2nd ranked vincennes rivet trying to take down the 5th ranked loogootee lions.. **rivet has won this sectional three-straight years.. could they make it four tonight? **3rd quarter.. grace waggoner draws the double team.. that means somebody's open.. macee hamilton wide for the three.. rivet leading in the 2nd half.. **loogootee trying to keep pace.. isabelle waggner knocks down the open three to keep loogootee within striking distance.. **4th quarter.. loogootee needing a basket.. sydney davis steps up with a big three ball of her own.. lions still behind... **and rivet's one-two punch of waggoner and tia tolbert not allowing the comeback.. that's tolbert who lays it in and gets the foul for a three point play.. **then waggoner comes up with the steal at halfcourt and finishes at the rim vincennes rivet beats loogootee 37-20.. the patriots quest to return to bankers life continues..they capture their 4th straight sectional championship.. <<"it means the world. it's me and grace's last go around, so to be able to get a sectional championship means the world to us and our team." "i am so happy that i am here for a third time and i'm just so happy that we could do it again for grace and molly, cus this is their last time here and we're hoping we can go all the way." "not a lot of teams can say they've won four in a row, um, so it's bittersweet to keep the streak