Speech to Text for Buffalo Soldiers Winter Ride

to end violent extremism. a group of wabash valley bike riders gathered today to celebrate black history month. they hoped to honor fallen soldiers of all colors through the buffalo soldiers winter ride. riders also raised money for griffin bike park. it was ten dollars to ride. it was also an opportunity for folks to exercise and meet new people! gene griffin was one of those riders. he says event's like this help bring people together. "we're here to honor the fallen and those who sacrficed. it's black history month so we're connecting that in we have a lot of soldiers from both sides and colors we're all one fighting for the same cause and i think the more we recognize that commonality that we're all americans the better off we'll be." the warrior trail is open as part of the griffin bike park. people who live with disabilities can use the trail that