Speech to Text for SPPRAK Pay It Forward

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

created to honor veterans. february is also random acts of kindness month. it's one group's mission to spread kindness in the community. news 10's jordan kudisch has more on what the group is doing and how you can get involved. < the group is called spprak or special people performing random acts of kindness. they were handing out free gifts today to spark some joy. the only thing that they ask in return is that you pay it forward later on. for people like jolen harper... events like this are her way of giving back after her life dramatically changed. "a year ago on the 29th i was diagnosed with brain cancer." harper says the kindess she was shown from the community was more than she could've asked for. people in the community that have helped with meals and prayers so anything i can do. " that's why she's working with spprak to make sure the kindess is returned. "i mean i'll never be able to repay what people have done for my husband and i but anything counts so." robin heng is a friend of jolen, who also works with spprak. together they are handing out gift bags that contain... soap, hand santizer, pencils and decals. "we're giving them a free gift and then we're encouraging them to pay it forward this month. buy them a cup of coffee, pay them a compliment..in a time where we live with so much stress and worry it's a perfect time to go ahead and do that." riley wiggins is one of those people who received a gift bag. she learned an important lesson afterwards.. "if you're kind people will be kind back" and so together heng and harper are making sure that kindess is spread. "so much negativity going on that it's just nice to make someone smile or feel good and you never know just something as simple as this might be something to give that person a spark and joy for the day." and like riley said, if you're kind.. people will be kind back. after todays even spprak wants to continue to do stuff like this throughout the year.. you can learn more about their mission on our website at wthitv.com. back to you.> making a difference one