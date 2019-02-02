Speech to Text for Man arrested in connection to Wednesday shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the accident. a terre haute man is in jail tonight after police say he was involved in a shooting earlier this week. he did not go down easy though. police say the suspect was also involved in a police chase. in tonight's crime alert... terre haute police arrested jacob brier. this is video from the scene of the shooting wednesday. this is in the terre town area. police say they found one man with a gun shot wound here at the scene. the injury was not life-threatening. police were still searching for those involved in this shooting when they tried to make a traffic stop friday afternoon. jacob brier was a passenger in the truck. the driver led police on a chase that eventually ended at 10th street and 6th avenue. both men then ran from police before k-9 units tracked them down. brier is facing several charges including armed robbery and aggravated battery. the driver was taken to the hospital. police are