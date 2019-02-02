Speech to Text for Former Skinhead preaches forgiveness, love

his name at this time. the public got a moving lesson in forgiveness and transformation tonight. candles holocaust museum iin terre haute hosted another installment of it's "be the change" speaker series. new for you tonight at ten... the speaker at the event is a former leader of the worldwide racist skinhead organization. arno michealis was a self declared reverend in the racial holy war who was very popular among racists. he was even the lead singer in a hate metal band. he changed his tune -- however -- after the the very people he hated showed him kindness and forgiveness. it was that message of love he shared through his presentation. "there is so much division especially now a days and he's kind of someone that has gone to the extreme of that and come back he has seen what hate can do you know not only to the people who are the targets of that but people putting out that hate so he's a good emodiment to show the damage that can happen on both sides." tonight's speaker is also the author of "my life after hate" and co-author of "the gift of our wounds." he now works with students and peacemakers