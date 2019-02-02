Clear

Officers urge you not to drink and drive after the big game

Posted: Feb. 2, 2019 11:46 PM
Updated: Feb. 2, 2019 11:46 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

for you tonight. if you plan to drink as you watch the big game this sunday... officers say you should also plan to have a designated driver. law enforcement agencies in indiana and illinois will be on the lookout for anyone drinking and driving. officers want you to officers want you to celebrate responsibly. in both indiana and illinois... it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol level higher than point-zero-eight. to keep everyone safe... officers suggest having a designated sober driver... or calling a cab. others should also call 9-1-1 if they think a driver is drunk. "just a reminder, you know, super bowl sunday there's going to be a lot of people probably out watching the game, enjoying the game. usually alcohol is involved with that, which is fine. all we ask is that if you do participate in drinking alcohol, don't drive. there's a lot of options a lot of places that will make sure you get home safely." illinois state police is illinois illinois state police is another agency that will be looking for distracted and drunk drivers this weekend. last year... i-s-p issued 160 alcohol related citations.
