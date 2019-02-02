Speech to Text for Caution urged on ice after two fatal accidents

increasing chance of rain after midnight. the recent warm up is cause for yet another warning about thin ice. unfortunately... two indiana men have died after falling through the ice in the past two days. we have new details about an accident in putnam county. it happened just this afternoon. these are images from the putnam county sheriff's office. according to the indiana department of natural resources... two men on a sibe by side off-road-vehicle went through the ice on heritage lake. the driver was able to get out of the water. rescuers found the passenger -- brett crowder -- in thirty feet of water. they say the surrounding ice was only two inches thick. sadly -- the coroner pronounced crowder dead at the scene. in southern indiana... another man died after falling through the ice friday night. according to the daviess county sheriff's office... a man felll through the ice while fishing. it happened near cannelburg, indiana. that's about ten miles east of washington. rescuers recovered roger williams from the water. sadly... he was alos pronounced dead at the scene. the indiana depertment of natural resources is once again reminding you that no ice is safe. experts recommend at least 4-inches of clear ice before walking on it. they say you need at least 5 to 6-inches to operate o-r-v's or