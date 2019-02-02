Clear
Watch For Fog Tonight

Posted: Feb. 2, 2019 8:15 PM
Updated: Feb. 2, 2019 8:15 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

mild conditions will continue through the night. temperatures will drop to the upper 30's. watch for a chance for widespread fog through the night. tomorrow even warmer air will arrive and temperatures will climb into the mid-50's. partly cloudy conditions will take over and fog will remain through the area for the first part of the day before clearing out in the afternoon. tomorrow night temperatures will drop into the upper 40's slowly with an increasing chance of rain after midnight.
Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Fog tonight and even warmer air tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

