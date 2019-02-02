Speech to Text for Segment 3 In The Paint

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome welcome back to in the paint... with 22 wins.. north vermilion has its most victories in a season in six years... the falcons also won a sectional title.. that was in 20-13.. and this years squad is hoping to do the same.... **1-a action in cayuga features the 7th ranked falcons taking on riverton parke.. **2nd quarter.. tight ball game.. panthers just daring peyton crowder shoot it.. she takes them up on the offer and makes 'em pay.. **later in the half.. cierra cheuvront.. she goes baseline and floats it up and in.. this one just a six points game at halftime though.. **but the falcons turn it on in the 2nd.. balding deflects the pass for north vermillion.. over the top pass to crowder for the finish.. and the falcons find their groove.. **balding another steal.. this time she gets it done herself.. all the sudden that 6 point lead is 18.. **riverton parke desperate to get the scoring machine going.. grave pharr's shot is off.. but kirby martin is there as the clean up crew.. she gets the rebound and a nice putback.. that cuts into the falcon lead.. **but defense reigns supreme in this one.. ava martin gets the steal.. crowder another hoop at the tin.. she goes for a game-high 18 points.. north vermillion pulls away in the 2nd half.. the falcons beat r-p 54-28.. north vermillion will host attica tomorrow night in the sectional championship.. should be a good one.. the ramblers one of just two teams that have beaten the falcons this season.. 3a sixth ranked vincennes lincoln has had an impressive 21-3, but one of those losses came to their rivals washington.... rematch tonight between the lady alices and lady hatchets in the semifinal at the vincennes lincoln sectional.... darrian carmen drives and dimes to maycee lange....the vincennes lincoln star had 14.... nice movement around the perimeter by vincennes.....alanna green tickles the twine from downtown... vincennes leaves hadley faith open...the lady hatchet makes them pay with the 15-footer... usually its carmen getting the assist to lange...not on this play...role reversal....lange finds carmean.....carmen had a nice game with 14.. this game was close throughout....washington's lindsay moody nails the jumper with a defender her in face... when vincennes needed a play vincennes needed a play tonight, they got it from darrian carmean, she gets the hoop and harm...man is she fun to watch... vincennes lincoln gets revenge from their regular season loss to washingotn... lady alices win by four...they get princeton tomorrow.... college hoops...isu women were trying to snap a three-game skid...they were at evansville... nice post move by isu senior regan went--lin....she had 10... isu was up 40-30 at recess.... look at the defensive play by ty battle she takes the pass out of the air... that's a heck of an athletic play....she races the other for the hoop... battle led isu with 19 points... sycamores get the road win 76-69.... isu improves to four and five in the mvc and 10-10 on the season.... time now for our sports 10 spirit award winners tonight... .... bloomfield cardinals neon wrv wolverines camo north vermillion blackout our subway play of the night goes to linton's aubrey burgess.... with her team up just five with less than a minute to go she makes up for the bad shot with the great hustle and steal and hoop to seal the game... i love watching her play...she's just a sophomore and her future is so bright... time now for the sports 10 top five fantasy stars of the night... north knox - makinzi meurer - 29 points bloomfield - kylee shelton - 29 points owen valley - abigail herrington - 26 points casey-westfield - luke richards 21 points robinson - brayden childress