Segment One In The Paint

good evening and welcome to our girls edition of in the paint.... the ladies take center stage this friday night as the indiana high school girls basketball state tourney continued with sectional semifinals toinght... sports 10 was up at north vemrillion and all the way down south at loogootee and everywhere in between... we have highlights from all seven sectionals involving wabash valley teams... we're going to start at the 2a north knox sectional... linton has spent the whole season ranked and deservedly so.... their 21-3, but the lady miners have known all year if they were going to win a sectional they'd probably have to do it, going through defending sectional champs north knox..... tonight was the big showdown between the lady miners and lady warriors... fans lined up to get in the gym, big crowd on hand... check out the hesitation move by aubrey burgess...she blows by the defender to give linton a 18-9 second quarter lead.... north knox would close the half strong....graycie poe with the eurostep and hoop... linton led at the half 18-13.... third quarter was all linton....lady miners on the pick and roll...haley rose two of her 11.... lady miners outscored north knox 12-1 in the third.... ashtynn powell with the layup to give linton a 23-16 advantage... how about this shot from mallory frye....she drives baseline and goes high off glass..... linton rolling, they took a 30-14 lead to the fourth.... everyone knew this game was far from over because of this superstar.... makinzi meurer was a one man show in the fourth....she scored all 20 of north knox's points in the final quarter.... meurer's drive here gets north knox to within four at 36-32 with 1:10 to go..... less than minute to go and here's your play of the game....burgess misses for linton but love her second effort...her steal hoop puts her team up seven with 50 seconds to go... that sealed it... linton holds off the north knox rally to win 45-34.... lady miners are moving on to the sectional finals tomorrow.. as for makinzi meurer....what can you say, an absolute amazing career... she finished with 29 tonight and wrapped up her legendary career with 1,750 career points... that's the all-time scoring record at north knox for boys or girls.... the second semifinal at north knox had eastern greene and south knox... freshman indy workman gets her hand in the cookie jar and finds something she likes.. the eastern greene freshman goes the other way to give the lady t-birds an early thre point lead... south knox turn to play a little defense....paige cavins gets the steal... she finds shelby osborne who hits from 15-feet..... lady spartans played great dee tonight,they only gave up 27 points... hannah ivers gets in the passing lane and converts great defense into easy offense... the offense tonight for south knox went through the hot shooting hand of mykayla couchenour... she buries one of her four three's....i picked on her dad david earlier in the week, i'll give him a little credit... i think she might of got just a little bit of her talent from him..... behind 19 from couchenour, south knox wins 44-27... lady spartans get linton tomorrow night... northview with payback on the mind.. one season ago south vermillion upset the knights in the sectional... **tonight.. it's the wildcats and knights again facing each other in the second semifinal at the 3-a northview sectional.. **1st half.. south vermillion passing the ball around.. it's rebecca berry who strikes from the corner with a deep ball.. **later.. check out the move inside from chloe rippy.. she blows by the defender and gets an easy look at the rack.. **but northview with plenty of answers for the cats.. makayla sparks here gets inside and puts up a circus finish.. **then.. other side of halftime.. spark taking it herself once more.. she goes the distance for the knights bucket.. **sparks just doing it all for northview.. she takes the handoff from jenny lundy and sparks goes back inside for another hoop.. the knights don't let south vermillion spoil them two years in a row.. northview moves on to the sectional final with a 46-29 win over s-v.. **as for their opponent in the title game.. edgewood and owen valley squaring off.. **2nd half.. abigail herrington steals the ball away from the mustangs.. she says i'll just sling it from here.. herrington hits a big three for owen valley.. **then later.. she does it again.. this time it's herrington from the corner.. she goes of for 26 points and she hit 8 threes in the game.. **she also got some assists.. herrington here gives it to dazia drake for a three of her own.. owen valley rolls 67-32 patriots facing northview tomorrow night for the sectional crown. **terre haute north in the sectional semifinal.. patriots with a tough matchup against 4-a 6th ranked brownsburg.. **patriots hanging around early in this one.. ball tied up inside.. kicked out to zoe stewart.. the freshman takes a step over and hits the mid-range j.. throw in a foul to boot and north gets a three point play.. **but the bulldogs lay it on in the 3rd.. ally becki hits the triple.. that stewart bucket was the only north score of the 3rd quarter.. and that spells trouble.. **patriots now having to fight to get back in it.. anslee michael hits the three for terre haute north.. **and then the pats work it inside.. quincey klingerman working in the low block.. nice move for the bucket.. but it's a 2nd half barrage from the bulldogs and it means the end of the terre haute north season.. brownsburg defeats the patriots in the semifinal.. 63-31.. bulldogs face mooresville tomorrow night at terre haute south. that's three sectional sites down.. but still plenty more to come.. up next, we'll check in on the loogoote and bloomfield sectionals...