Speech to Text for Benefit set to help Wabash Valley family

roughly 30-thousand dollars in donations. a wabash valley family is needing your help. "layton roy" is 12-years old. last september layton was taken to a local hospital with a number of neurological issues. doctor's have since had difficulty finding out exactly what's wrong. that difficulty has meant layton has gone through many tests and procedures. tomorrow night friends and family are holding a benefit in robinson illinois. the event is from five pm to eight pm at the robinson, illinios elks club. all proceeds go to layton