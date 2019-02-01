Speech to Text for A Cold Night in Clinton

as the sun goes down the temperatures are dropping. but one group is braving the cold to bring attention to a growing problem. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. one group in clinton is working to bring awarness to homelessness and the hungry. news 10's sarah lehman took on the elements today with them. it's new for you at 10. < these cardboard boxes are the only thing that keeping people safe and warm tonight into saturday morning. they're out here raising awarness for homelessness and hunger. ( "one cold night in clinton" that's whats going on at the hillcrest community center in clinton indiana. it's what happened when loreal cuffle sat down and asked herself this question. "what can i do for my community and give back and bring awarness to our situation and you know how many people we feed. in one month we could feed over 400 people. so with just the clothes they were wearing... some blankets and sleeping bags that were donated... and card board boxes built into make shift shelters... a handful of people as young as 11 set up camp. "you know it's one night for us some people don't get that option. so we'll make it." but they want to show others that even one night in the cold can be devestating for those with no other place to go. they're collecting donations to fill the food pantry and clothes closet for those in town who don't have other options. "we want to show that love to our community because they are our family here in clinton as well." for cuffle...situations like this hit close to home. "personally, i've experienced homelessness myself so it just touches my heart i just wanted to give back to the community." and the group will be out here until 9 saturday morning. you can come out here anytime and donate any household or moneytary donations.they say if you can't make it out this time you can always come to the hillcrest community center and donate to them there. reporting in clinton indiana sarah lehman news 10. back to you. > with colder temperatures..