Will Center asking for donations to help build ramps

Will Center asking for donations to help build ramps

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 6:57 PM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2019 6:57 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

heart disease. "2"-local groups "need your help" to better serve the community. "the will center" and "servants at work" have partnered together.. to build wheelchair ramps for those in need. "the ramps for freedom project" began "8"-years ago. to date.. more than "200"-ramps have been built "a no cost to the homeowners". now.. they need "a new trailer".. in order for crews to haul material to the different sites. //// ///// "i tell people there is nothing more fundamental to community-based living than being able to get into and out of your own house and that's what these ramps provide." /////// "if" you are able to donate "toward a new trailer".. or, "volunteer your time".. give "the will center" a call. their telephone number is there at the bottom of your television screen. 812-298-9455. we also have all of their information on our website.. "at w-t-h-i
