Residents at local nursing home play some flag football

Residents at local nursing home play some flag football

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 6:27 PM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2019 6:27 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

cbs. everyone is gearing up for the super bowl. that includes the residents and staff at signature healthcare in terre haute. they played a game of flag football today! it was the blue bullets... versus the red flames in thier version of the big game. this was the first time the residents got together to play the game. and as you can see-- they were all pretty excited. "look at it! there aint another one like it! this is awesome man it really is." the blue bullets will take home
