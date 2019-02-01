Speech to Text for The cold weather and the flu

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at the end of the school year. the c-d-c released the latest flu data today. it shows indiana is having "high" influenza-like activity. meanwhile.. illinois is currently "low". the c-d-c estimates between 4 point 7 million... and 5 point 6 million people have seen a doctor for the flu. and with all the recent cold weather... your chances of getting sick are increased! in toninght's health alert... news 10s jordan kudisch is live in a local doctor's office. she explains why prevention is important. sickness is in the air even more with the cold weather we've been having. washing your hands and using hand sanitizer might sound like common sense... but taking an extra minute in your day to do those things could keep you healthy.. < sally hernandez deals with health issues often. a recent shoulder surgey turned scary. "i flat lined on the table and the doctors found out i had a heart attack on the table." that experience made her realize just how important her health is. hernandez is now being more proactive. it's good timing with the peak of the flu season almost here. "i carry hand sanitizer with me, always wash your hands,wear a mask and i try to avoid being around people who are sick." those are good things to do.. according to doctor matthew french. he is certified for both internal medicine and cardiology. french says there is a correlation between cold weather and flu case increase. "these dramatic swings of severe cold has really increased the rates and the cdc show that across the nation." french says you're probably using things every day that might lead to illness. "public surfaces like keyboards, mouse..that you might be using, ipads, things like water fountains, anything where the public is gathered is going to increase your risk of viral illness like the flu." like most people... hernandez would rather be extra careful now.. than end up in the e-r again. "you know take precautions and if i have problems all i have to do is call the doctor and they get my right in. it's just take care of yourself."> dr. french says getting a flu shot decreases the severity of the flu.. and your chances of getting it. if you have symptoms like a fever.. achy muscles or chills.. be sure to contact your local health care provider. reporting live in terre haute, jordan kudisch, news 10. back to