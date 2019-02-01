Speech to Text for Latest on Loogootee Puppy Mill

week".. "last week".. "martin county sheriff's deputies" arrested "julia arney in connection "to a puppy mill raid". she's facing "11"-counts "of cruelty to an animal". "the martin county humane society" helped rescue the animals.. taking them in after "the raid". "continuing our coverage".. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian" caught-up with the organization today. he takes a closer look.. at how the animals are doing. /////// ////// < "last week the martin county humane society had to figure out what to do with seventy two dogs rescued from a puppy mill raid. now a week later, organizers here say that the outreach from the community has been overwhelming." last thursday night was difficult for susan wittmer. "i didn't even have my window down and all i could hear was barking, barking, barking." wittmer was one of the first to help rescue dogs during the puppy mill raid. "my fear was what am i going to see? what condition are these dogs going to be in?" the humane society was able to rescue seventy two dogs. many of those suffering from the highly contagious parvo virus. "it was like constant bleaching. so we just had to limit our volunteers and basically kind of shut down the shelter for anybody other then just the normal people that are there on a daily basis." now.. the dogs are on the road to recovery and will soon be able to find their new homes. "they're real shy. they're real leary. but they're starting to go out on their own outside to go to the bathroom. they're a little leary sometimes to come back in." the humane society has received roughly thirty thousand dollars in donations. "the lady that delivers our mail said there were so many packages she couldn't fit them in her truck and could somebody come to the post office them up." wittmer says she's thankful for the support. but she also hopes people take notice of what's going on in their own commuity. "this isn't just a single incident. it's happening everyday. and it may not be to this scale but there is neglect everywhere." "wittmer says that last week's bust was just a fraction of a much larger issue. at six oclock i'll have more on the puppy mill problem in martin county. in loogootee, gary brian news 10." > ////////