Speech to Text for High Tea for the Heart

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

transition program. many people think "of heart disease" as a disease mostly impacting "men". but "the c-d-c says".. "heart disease" is the leading cause of death for women in the united states. today is "wear red day"! "news 10" is taking part in this effort to draw attention "to women's heart health". there was also "a sea of red" at union hospital today. it was all a part "of the annual high tea for the heart". "the event" is a fundraiser "for women's heart health education" through "the union health foundation". one group of friends has attended all "4"-years! ///// //////// "we learn something new every year to remind us to be careful what we're doing so we can improve our heart health." //////// today's event featured "a fashion show" and "important health screenings". coming-up at "6".. we'll take a look at some of the things "you can do" to reduce your