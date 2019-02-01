Speech to Text for Vigo County E-Learning, is it coming?

"6"! "a new system".. to keep kids learning "during snow days".. could be coming to vigo county. this past week.. we've told you how "some local school districts" are using "e-learnin technology" to allow kids to do school work "from home". it also keeps schools from using "official snow days". "right now".. "vigo county schools" don't have this system "in use". "news 10" reached-out "to superintendent robert haworth" to find-out "why". he told us.. he's aware that other school districts across the state are using this system. and he says.. he sees the benefits of using it in the future. he just wants to make sure.. he has all the facts first. //////// 10:57:30,10 /////// "i think that is definitely something that our system would engage in. i think there some things to consider when moving to elearning days as replacement days for school days ." /////// "doctor haworth says".. one of the things to take into account.. involves how the district would pay employees "during e-learning days". for example.. "bus drivers" would need to make up compensation. those are things that he hopes to