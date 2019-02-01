Clear

THFD fought several weather-related fires

the state. it's no secret "that weather" plays a role in nearly everything we do. from planning our day.. to how we dress. "the outside elements" determine "how" and "why we do what we do. but that's especially true "when those elements" are extreme.. just like: "our recent arctic blast". "the terre haute fire department".. tells us.. they've responded "to several fires" over the last few days. not necessarily caused "by the weather".. "but weather related'. "fire specialists" have provided us with a number of helpful reminders.. in order to keep "you" and "your family safe" during the winter months.. and to prevent a fire from happening to you. you can find that information.. "on our website" "at w-t-h-i
