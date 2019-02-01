Speech to Text for Friday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a few breaks of sunshine should poke through this afternoon, with a clearing sky trying to settle in tonight. then, could see some fog develop tonight, with lows at 28. foggy tomorrow, partly cloudy and a high at 46. mainly cloudy tomorrow night, lows at 38. into the mid 50s on sunday