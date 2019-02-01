Clear

Friday Afternoon Weather

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 12:54 PM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2019 1:04 PM
a few breaks of sunshine should poke through this afternoon, with a clearing sky trying to settle in tonight. then, could see some fog develop tonight, with lows at 28. foggy tomorrow, partly cloudy and a high at 46. mainly cloudy tomorrow night, lows at 38. into the mid 50s on sunday
Terre Haute
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: °
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Warming trend ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

