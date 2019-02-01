Speech to Text for Ivy Tech mining class

"11"-o'clock in the morning. new for you this midday -- a free class is helping students get certified so they can find work. it's part of a "surface mining class" it's being offered through ivy tech community college. students will get a hands-on experience -- while learning about mine safety and government regulations. by the end of the course -- students earn their required training hours and eligibility to be hired. it's offered at ivy tech locations in terre haute and linton, indiana. for class dates -- times and contact information -- call the number on your screen or visit