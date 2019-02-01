Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

18th Street shooting investigation

18th Street shooting investigation

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 12:15 PM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2019 12:15 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for 18th Street shooting investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

she later died. terre haute police are looking for answers after a shooting... it happened wednesday on north 18th street. police say one man is being treated at a local hospital. but the suspect is still at large... if you have any information -- you're asked to call crime stoppers.. that number is on your screen. 812-238-stop.
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Warming trend ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Ivy Tech mining class

Image

18th Street shooting investigation

Image

Game day prep

Image

Grocery stores stocking up for game day

Image

Early snow or freezing rain/drizzle possible, then some afternoon sunshine possible. Warmer. High: 3

Image

Washington

Image

South Knox

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

Marshall

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies