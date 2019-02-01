Speech to Text for 18th Street shooting investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

she later died. terre haute police are looking for answers after a shooting... it happened wednesday on north 18th street. police say one man is being treated at a local hospital. but the suspect is still at large... if you have any information -- you're asked to call crime stoppers.. that number is on your screen. 812-238-stop.