Game day prep

This Sunday, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will face off.

with city addresses. people all over will be "glued" to their television thi weekend. superbowl 53 kicks off "right" here on wthi-tv on sunday! research shows it's not just about the football ---but the "ads!" when it comes to advertising -- the superbowl is one of the top marketing opportunities for businesses all over. news 10's abby kirk is live in terre haute to explain how "local" businesses are getting their brand out there during the big game. abby? that's right! how cool! terre haute residents will be able to recognize at least a couple local companies during the commercial breaks. in the advertising world---this is the biggest event of the entire year. three busineses in terre haute will put in a few appearances. those include.... **honest abe roofing **hannig construction----who has built a lot of buildings on indiana state university's campus and some private buildings. **forever buildings ---build pole barns multiple spots will run through the pregame specials. and --in the game...each company will have **one** ":30" second spot. "pop marketing" explained to me "why" they chose to inves in advertising in the big game. "what you need to look at is how many people will be watching the superbowl.it could 20 or 30 thousand people this sunday. and
