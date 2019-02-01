Speech to Text for Grocery stores stocking up for game day

families. "definitely the rams, we are defintely not patriots fans around here." "i'm rootin' for the patriots" the countdown to superbowl "53" begins! "this" sunday, the new england patriots and los angeles rams will face off. baesler's in terre haute says they're expecting a lot of people to come in and shop for their big game "goodies." that's where we find news 10's abby kirk this morning! she's live to show us how baesler's is making sure they are prepared for game day. abby? alia--- what do you think about "chicken and waffles egg roll??" manager here at baeslers say they are whipping up some creative snacks...just for the big game! "cheeseburger bites..." and--- one of their top sellers?----right here...st. elmos "cocktail sauce." according to a recent study--- get this.... it's estimated that americans will spend more than 14 "billion".. "billion" doll on ...food for the the big game! that's around "80" dollars per person. ***baesler's here is terre haute has been stocking up on the super bowl party esentials and making sure they are "ready" for the rush of people... we're talking "chips," "beer", meat/cheese trays, veggie trays, fun little deserts, fruit.... and of course "wings"... a report estimates americans will eat "1 point 33" billion chicken wings! stocked up and ready to go, baesler's say this is always an exciting time for them. "beer is a big , big item. we've got to make sure we have plenty of that on hand. but, ya, we definitely have to soup up our orders a little bit for all the game day foods." w-t-h-i t-v is home of super bowl 53. you can watch the big game sunday right here on c-b-s! reporting live in terre haute, ak, news