Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Early snow or freezing rain/drizzle possible, then some afternoon sunshine possible. Warmer. High: 3

The first part of your Friday will bring a cloudy sky with the potential for some freezing drizzle.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 6:20 AM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2019 6:25 AM

Speech to Text for Early snow or freezing rain/drizzle possible, then some afternoon sunshine possible. Warmer. High: 3

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Friday: Early snow or freezing rain/drizzle possible, then some afternoon sunshine possible. Warmer. High: 35°

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Low: 27°

Saturday: Patchy morning fog and mainly cloudy. High: 47°

Detailed Forecast: The first part of your Friday will bring a cloudy sky with the potential for some freezing drizzle. This could make for some slick spots during the day. Then, by Friday afternoon some sunshine will try to break through the sky. Friday begins a warming trend overall and temperatures each day through the weekend look to get a little bit warmer. By Monday, it's likely that we'll see temperatures get to, or near, 60°. However, with the boost in temps, unsettled weather looks to be a part of the picture. Several of the warmer days bring chances for rain.

Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031

Terre Haute
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Robinson
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 14°
Indianapolis
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 5°
Rockville
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 12°
Casey
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 12°
Brazil
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 12°
Marshall
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 12°
Warming trend ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Early snow or freezing rain/drizzle possible, then some afternoon sunshine possible. Warmer. High: 3

Image

Washington

Image

South Knox

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

Marshall

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Snow days aren't like they used to be

Image

Washington man charged with manslaughter

Image

Crews battle fire in southern Vigo County

Image

Work moving forward Rose-Hulman's new property

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies