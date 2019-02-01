Early snow or freezing rain/drizzle possible, then some afternoon sunshine possible. Warmer. High: 3

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Friday: Early snow or freezing rain/drizzle possible, then some afternoon sunshine possible. Warmer. High: 35°

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Low: 27°

Saturday: Patchy morning fog and mainly cloudy. High: 47°

Detailed Forecast: The first part of your Friday will bring a cloudy sky with the potential for some freezing drizzle. This could make for some slick spots during the day. Then, by Friday afternoon some sunshine will try to break through the sky. Friday begins a warming trend overall and temperatures each day through the weekend look to get a little bit warmer. By Monday, it's likely that we'll see temperatures get to, or near, 60°. However, with the boost in temps, unsettled weather looks to be a part of the picture. Several of the warmer days bring chances for rain.

