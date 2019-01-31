Speech to Text for Washington

they upset the state ranked miners 69-66......... the state's oldest rivalry renewed tonight at the hatchet house as washington hosted vincennes lincoln... final play of the first half.....hatchets with the great defense... they knock it loose and get to tyson wright who scores before the horn.... this game was tied 22 all at the half... third quarter......brody ruggles with the tough drive.... he draws the contact, doesn't get the call but still scores... alices up four... ruggles had a career-high 24 points.....another strong take by the alices guard.... nice passing off the in bounds.....the hatchets find bryce browning..he gives washington a two point in the third... hatchets turned the tide in this game with their full court defense in the second half... they created numerous turnovers.... wright the steal, he gets it to browning for another layup.... washington gets their rivals, hatchets take it 62-49 over vincennes lincoln...