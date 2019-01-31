Speech to Text for South Knox

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

won seven straight.... 2a number four linton visited south knox... tucker hayes is already the linton all-time leader in three-pointers made, he continues to add to his record... noah thomas had the best game of his high school career....the south knox senior money from distance, he had a career 24.... sammy robbins had a triple double last week.....the linton big man shows why here with the block, he gets the ball and no one is stopping him from south knox... it's been snowing a lot but tonight south knox had it raining three's....nick johnson former thre corner... johnson was feeling it.....they get it to him again and he says 1-2-3.... big win for south knox,