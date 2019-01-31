Clear
South Knox

Spartans upset Linton

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 11:40 PM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2019 11:40 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

won seven straight.... 2a number four linton visited south knox... tucker hayes is already the linton all-time leader in three-pointers made, he continues to add to his record... noah thomas had the best game of his high school career....the south knox senior money from distance, he had a career 24.... sammy robbins had a triple double last week.....the linton big man shows why here with the block, he gets the ball and no one is stopping him from south knox... it's been snowing a lot but tonight south knox had it raining three's....nick johnson former thre corner... johnson was feeling it.....they get it to him again and he says 1-2-3.... big win for south knox,
