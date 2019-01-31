Clear
Barr-Reeve

Vikings win at Jasper

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 11:13 PM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2019 11:13 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

one of the things i respect so much about barr-reeve boys basketball....not only are they good, but the 1a vikings aren't afraid to play anybody... the second ranked vikings on the road tonight at 3a jasper... brycen graber from the top of the key, money on the three for barr-reeve... graber can do it all....he gets the round and check out the ridiculous bounce pass he delivers to hagen knepp for the and one..... vikings were up 10 at the half.... one guy you can't leave open when you play barr-reeve is this guy..gabe gladish barely touches the rim he shoots....he had 15.... isaac walger led barr-reeve with 18...his three in the fourth help the vikings build a 15 point lead with less than 4 to go.... but here comes jasper.... the wildcats would get as close at two with 15 seconds to go... but barr-reeve has an experienced team that couldn't be rattled...senior isaac wagler ices it at the line.... barr-reeve with the big road win 52-47....vikings have won
