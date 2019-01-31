Speech to Text for Marshall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

won seven straight.... marshall crossed the border to play at west vigo.... lions with some great defense....daniel tingley knocks the ball loose.... jesse burdick goes coast to coast....burdick had 20 points and seven rebounds.... marshall trailed by a point at the half. they opened the third on a 10-ohh run.... isaac wood goes off glass for two... colin salyers ends the marshall run with the trifecta.... check out burdick...six-seven big man looking like magic johnson....the no look pass to ethan harper for the hoop and harm.... marshall outscores west vigo by 15 in the second half to win 58-44 at