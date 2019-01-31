Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Washington man charged with manslaughter

Washington man charged with manslaughter

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 10:22 PM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2019 10:22 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Washington man charged with manslaughter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this fire. a washington, indiana man is in the daviess county jail tonight. chad harrington faces charges of aggravated battery and involuntary manslaughter. the washington police department arrested harrington earlier this afternoon. it comes after an investigation into the death of washington, indiana woman. police say on january 11th emergency crews responded to a home in washington. that's where they found 30 year-old bambi cannon unconscious. emergency crews took her to a hospital where she later passed away. news 10 is still working to find out cannon's
Terre Haute
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 6°
Robinson
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Indianapolis
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 0°
Rockville
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 6°
Casey
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 10°
Brazil
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 6°
Marshall
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 6°
Snow & Freezing Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Snow days aren't like they used to be

Image

Washington man charged with manslaughter

Image

Crews battle fire in southern Vigo County

Image

Work moving forward Rose-Hulman's new property

Image

Rose-Hulman's new president talks about the future of the school

Image

Vincennes University's aviation curriculum grows

Image

Stay safe around ice

Image

Make a Difference: Doing her best in the worst of times

Image

We are in a winter weather advisory, but a warmup is coming

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies