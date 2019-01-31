Speech to Text for Washington man charged with manslaughter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this fire. a washington, indiana man is in the daviess county jail tonight. chad harrington faces charges of aggravated battery and involuntary manslaughter. the washington police department arrested harrington earlier this afternoon. it comes after an investigation into the death of washington, indiana woman. police say on january 11th emergency crews responded to a home in washington. that's where they found 30 year-old bambi cannon unconscious. emergency crews took her to a hospital where she later passed away. news 10 is still working to find out cannon's