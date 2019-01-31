Speech to Text for Work moving forward Rose-Hulman's new property

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

coons says president president coons says some "minor" work has been done at the hulman property. that includes lake draining and spillway repairs. you're looking at previous video of the land -- which stretches from "state road 42" to "u-s 40".. and down to "sta road 46". rose-hulman bought the property in october 20-17. coons says they have ideas for the land's use -- but nothing has been decided. you can expect to see some activity on the property within the