Speech to Text for Rose-Hulman's new president talks about the future of the school

some of the world's "best" engineers and stem leaders... are coming out of terre haute. news 10's alia blackburn sat down with rose-hulman institute of technology's new president. new for you tonight at 6...she explains how he plans to tackle challenges -- that could benefit your child's education. <he's no stranger to rose-hulman institute of technology... but he is "new" to the title... "what i'm doing now is spending time in the areas where i haven't spent as much time." you'd think after already putting in 30 years at rose... there wouldn't be much left to explore. but -- that's different for president rob coons. *nats * being the best has been tradition... eyes have drawn to their rigorous academics and extensive support system for decades... both attractive -- but expensive -- qualities... "folks believe that because our tuition is fairly high, which it is, that that really covers the bill..." for coons -- comes the challenge of "affordable" education. he hopes to grow rose's endowment to offer more scholarships and financial aid with more fundraising. *nats * and by expanding the curriculum.. coons hopes more opportunities will draw in more revenue.. the newly added "engineering design major" is part of a plan to aggressively cater to student needs. "students are demanding more flexibility in the curriculum at all levels... flexibility in scheduling, the pricing structures, those types of things and so we're beginning to look at ways in which we can do that and at the same time preserve the academic rigor we've become known for." he's hoping to conquer his biggest challenge -- preserving a legacy... while creating his own. in terre haute -- alia blackburn -- news 10.