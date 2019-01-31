Speech to Text for Vincennes University's aviation curriculum grows

there's a there's a growing demand for aircraft technicians in indiana... now..a new partnership will help fill the gap. the launch of the "eagle career pathway program" was announced today. its a partnership between vincennes university and an aerospace maintenance company.. 'a-a-r'. the program will expand vincennes' aviation program. students will be provided additional training, shadowing, and mentoring opportunities vincennes university and the state of indianaare focused on getting students ready for high- demand and high paying jobs. "to develop a workforce that is skilled, is prepared for tomorrow, that continues to grow and change with technology. and will have great benefit for this industry and many others for our great state." this program will also give students job opportunities