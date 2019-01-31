Speech to Text for Stay safe around ice

because of the frigid temperatures... the arctic blast that hit the valley has frozen several bodies of water... while it may be pretty.. ice on flowing water can be dangerous! news 10s jordan kudisch is live in the newsroom. she has some tips so you can stay safe. ice fishing is ideal on cold days.. like today. but a quick turn of the weather can make a fun activity dangerous. there are some things to keep in mind before heading out on the ice. < taylor simmons says ice fishing brings her back to her childhood. "it kind of reminds me of something that we could do with our grandpa if we were around him to do it. so it just brings back those childhood memories." one of her favorite things about it is the 'thrill.' "you can't see any of the water other than from the little hole when you go regular fishing or see any of the little fish..anything like that. so it's a guessing game almost if you're going to catch a fish or not." the thrill can also be dangerous. indiana conservation officer, nathan lutz, says it's all about having a safe thickness of ice. "we're gonna recommend 4 inches of good, clean, clear ice..that's to get out and walk on. if you're going to take a utv or snow mobile, we're going to say a minimum of 4-6 inches. lutz says ice can rot and it's important to know the signs. "if it gets discolored that's where it's starting to rot or melt and you can visually see some of that in some areas. ice fishing is something that needs to always be monitored before going out. "we constantly need to be aware of, constantly wearing that safety equipment and constantly checking that ice on a daily basis." simmons takes extra precautions before doing what she loves. i wouldn't just go out there expecting knowing you know what to do because that could turn out bad." > if you do decide to go ice fishing remember to always carry a life jacket... layer with plenty of clothes.. and let someone know ahead of time that you'll be on the ice in case of an emergency. reporting live in the newsroom, jordan kudisch, news 10.