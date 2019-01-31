Speech to Text for Make a Difference: Doing her best in the worst of times

some say when it's the "worst" of times...the "best" comes out in people. we see that often here in the wabash valley. tragedy strikes and many of "you" turn out to help those affected by the tragedy. this afternoon we recognize january's "make a difference winner". a woman from farmersburg, indiana who helped raised tens of thousands of dollars... in honor of three boys taken too soon. < if you stopped by north central high school earlier this month...you would have witnessed a heart-warming sight. hundreds of people coming together to support three grieving families. teenagers... keg-an ennen... thomas jaroscak... and tyson boyll were killed in a car crash during christmas break from school. a tragedy for the entire community. but often in tragedy comes something good. you're looking at it. a spagetti lunch fundraiser and auction to raise money for the families. and see that young red-head with the green shirt? she's one of the brains behind the idea to help. ...my children knew these boys even though they are quite a bit younger they were role models for them and i just felt like if this were to happen to me i would hope someone would step up and do this...": we're told heather taylor is "often" found helping others that's why she was chosen for this month's make a difference award. we surprised taylor at her place of work. intrepid hospice in terre haute. taylor covers 16 counties..helping people who need the care and compassion. ...it's important for me to educate on hospice... but the one this we learned about taylor? if you're from farmersburg...then you know. this young woman is everywhere there's a need. as part of the "farmersburg old settlers committee...taylor has helped with the annual christmas parade...easter egg hunt and fundraisers for local police and firefighters. and to top it off...taylor and her husband are foster parents. they already have three biological sons. they took in three foster siblings to help. ...i just like to be able to make a difference and it's important to me that these kids have someone in their life that isn't going to leave them and that can help to build them so that maybe they'll be better people when they get older.." from helping families in need...to helping raise better families. heather taylor says she's always trying to make people feel loved and wanted. she just hopes her selfless actions teach her children to do the same. ...one of the biggest things i hope is that they see the things i'm doing and learn how they can make a difference"...> if you'd like to nominate someone or an to nominate if you'd like difference"...> if you'd like to nominate someone or an organization for a make a difference award...go to the community section of