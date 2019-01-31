Clear
We are in a winter weather advisory, but a warmup is coming

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 5:49 PM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2019 5:49 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

tonight snow before 4am, then a chance of snow and freezing drizzle. temperature rising to around 19 by 3am. east southeast wind around 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. little or no ice accumulation expected. new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. friday a slight chance of freezing drizzle before 7am. mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. light and variable wind. friday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. south wind 3 to 5 mph. tonight snow before 4am, then a chance of snow and freezing drizzle. temperature rising to around 19 by 3am. east southeast wind around 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. little or no ice accumulation expected. new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. friday a slight chance of freezing drizzle before 7am. mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. light and variable wind. friday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. south wind 3 to 5 mph.
Terre Haute
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 6°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
17° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 6°
Indianapolis
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 0°
Rockville
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 6°
Casey
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 1°
Brazil
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 6°
Marshall
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 6°
